Alisha Lehmann Aston Villa 2023-24Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

Alisha Lehmann to Liga MX?! Three Mexican clubs 'negotiating' shock transfer deal for Aston Villa star - with WSL in real danger of losing major asset

Alisha LehmannAston Villa WomenLiga MX FemenilCF AmericaWomen's footballWSLQueretaroClub Leon

Alisha Lehmann could be set for a shock Aston Villa exit with reports suggesting that several Mexican clubs are in for the Women's Super League star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Lehmann linked with shock Aston Villa exit
  • Three Mexican clubs interested in Swiss star
  • 2023 Liga MX Femenil champions leading the race
Article continues below

Editors' Picks