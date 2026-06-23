Algeria dump debutants Jordan out of World Cup as Amine Gouiri nets dramatic late winner

Jordan made a fearless start and nearly scored inside the opening minute when Nizar Al Rashdan headed narrowly wide. Algeria dominated possession for much of the first half, with Riyad Mahrez heavily involved, but goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila repeatedly denied the Desert Warriors.

Despite spending long periods without the ball, Jordan struck first in the 36th minute. Ramiz Zerrouki lost possession in a dangerous area and Al Rashdan punished the mistake with an excellent finish using the outside of his right foot.