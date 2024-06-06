Alexander Isak Newcastle 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Alexander Isak sends out strong message on future amid interest from Arsenal and claims Newcastle must make a big sale

Alexander IsakArsenalNewcastlePremier LeagueTransfers

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has sent out a strong message amid speculation Arsenal want to land the Swede this summer.

  • Isak linked with Arsenal summer move
  • Swede reveals desire to stay at Newcastle
  • Magpies set unreasonable asking price for striker
