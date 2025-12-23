Is Alexander Isak's season over? Arne Slot sets recovery timeframe for Liverpool record signing after surgery on fractured fibula & slams 'reckless' Micky van der Ven tackle

Isak was, when finding the back of the net, caught by a desperate tackle from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven. Slot was less than impressed with that lunge and told reporters when discussing the road to recovery that his No.9 is now heading down: “For me it was a reckless challenge. I spoke a lot about the challenge from Xavi Simons which was completely unintentional. I don't think you'll ever get an injury from that tackle. The tackle of Van de Ven if you make it ten times, I think ten times there is a serious chance a player gets a serious injury. It's going to be a long injury - a couple of months. A big, big disappointment for him and for us.”

Tottenham were reduced to nine men against Liverpool, with Xavi Simons the first to go after raking studs down the back of fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk’s calf. Passionate Spurs skipper Cristian Romero talked his way into a late dismissal.

Slot is of the opinion that Van de Ven should also have been punished for his tackle on Isak, with there little chance of him getting near the ball. He will now be without his Swedish frontman for several weeks, with surgery being carried out on an ankle problem and fibula fracture.

Liverpool are already missing 250-goal superstar Mohamed Salah, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, Dominik Szoboszlai is due to serve a suspension, while Conor Bradley and Cody Gakpo are rated at “50-50” for a home date with rock-bottom Wolves on Saturday.

