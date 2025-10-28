Alexander Isak called out by Liverpool icon as misfiring £125m striker told he's 'huffing and puffing' but not making himself 'a menace'

Isak was the standout performer for Newcastle during his previous three seasons in the Premier League, as he consistently scored for the Magpies and even helped win a historic Carabao Cup last year, scoring as they beat Liverpool in the final. The forward also helped the club finish fifth in the table, which secured them a place in the Champions League this year.
The 26-year-old arrived at Anfield in a grand manner on deadline day, but his first few months at Liverpool have proven turbulent. On Merseyside, the striker has scored just one goal in eight appearances across all competitions and he recently also suffered an injury setback, which ruled him out of the club's latest Premier League clash against Brentford. Isak's dip in form has also affected the Reds' performances, with Arne Slot's side now on a four-game losing streak in the English top-flight.