'I expected to do much more' - Alexander Isak makes stark admission on slow Liverpool start but £125m man insists he still isn't fully fit after Newcastle transfer saga

Since his blockbuster £125m move, which entailed a lengthy transfer saga where Isak refused to play for Newcastle and trained alone for much of the summer, the 26-year-old has only scored two goals in all competitions this season. The Swede has struggled with injuries and form since arriving on Merseyside, and so have Arne Slot's team, with the defending Premier League champions currently ninth in the table. As a result, the former Real Sociedad man admits this has not been an "easy" period for him and his new club.
He told Sky Sports: "It's not been easy, of course, individually and also collectively. We've not had the best results lately. Of course, I wish more from me as well, so I think that's pretty obvious. I'm trying to stay positive, we as a team as well, it's a really good group and we're just looking forward and trying to do better as a team."