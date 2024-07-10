Alexa Melton wears Christian Pulisic's No.10 USMNT shirt during table tennis session with AC Milan forward as golf pro makes relationship Instagram official
USMNT star Christian Pulisic is recovering from his team's Copa America exit by spending time with his girlfriend, golf professional Alexa Melton.
- Pulisic & USMNT crash out of Copa America
- Star on holiday with golf pro girlfriend
- Melton donned AC Milan star's No. 10 jersey