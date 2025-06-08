Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain offered shock English return by Championship club following reports Little Mix partner Perrie Edwards' struggles with long-distance relationship

A. Oxlade-ChamberlainBesiktasChampionshipSuper LigLeicesterTransfers

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly been offered a return to England, amid reports of long-distance struggles with his partner Perrie Edwards.

  • Oxlade-Chamberlain tipped to leave Besiktas
  • Personal issues could tempt former Liverpool man home
  • Leicester City make approach to sign the midfielder
