Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finds a new club! Ex-Liverpool star set for six-month deal with UK powerhouse after training with Arsenal

The Scottish champions are closing in on the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain, with a medical taking place in Glasgow on Friday to finalise the move, Sky Sports reports. The Hoops have fended off significant competition from the likes of Birmingham and Leeds to the free agent, according to The Mirror. Despite the traditional January transfer window having closed, Celtic are able to register the former England international immediately as he has been a free agent for several months.

The deal is understood to be a six-month contract that will take Oxlade-Chamberlain through to the end of the current campaign. While the agreement was reached just after the Europa League registration deadline of February 5, the player has prioritised getting back onto the pitch for the domestic title run-in. The veteran midfielder is expected to arrive at the club ready to hit the ground running, with the hierarchy viewing him as a key addition to the dressing room.