Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals contract offers after returning to Arsenal as ex-England star declares where he wants to play next

Oxlade-Chamberlain saw his contract terminated by Besiktas over the summer. He had spent almost two years in Istanbul, becoming a Turkish Cup winner along the way. Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup successes have previously been savoured with Liverpool and Arsenal.
The 32-year-old is ready to embrace a new challenge, with accusations of being injury prone being played down. He is fit and looking to keep himself sharp while working alongside academy hopefuls in north London - with former Gunners team-mate Mikel Arteta happy to open doors there.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has already attracted interest, but he is no longer prepared to spread his wings as far as continental Europe. He is engaged to former Little Mix pop-star Perrie Edwards, with it revealed in September that the pair are expecting their second child together.