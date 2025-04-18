Will Alessia Russo injury ruin Arsenal's hopes of Women's Champions League glory? Lionesses star in race against time to line up against Lyon in European semi-final

After withdrawing from the England squad last week, the ex-Manchester United striker is a doubt for the Gunners' clash with the French giants

When Arsenal welcomed Real Madrid to the Emirates Stadium last month, trailing 2-0 from a disappointing first leg in Spain, they were bidding to become the first team in seven years to prevail in a Women's Champions League knockout tie despite going into the second leg with a two-goal deficit. Thanks to an almighty performance, and a 3-0 win, the Gunners did exactly that - and Alessia Russo was right at the heart of it all.

The Lionesses star was unlucky not to leave with a match ball, having scored two huge goals and then had another couple disallowed for marginal offsides. She was brilliant with her finishing in high-pressure moments and exceptional in so many other areas of her game, too, particularly her pressing. There were a lot of stand out performers in red that night, with Chloe Kelly and Mariona Caldentey others who really stepped up, but it was hard to disagree with Russo being named Player of the Match.

Thinking back to how pivotal the forward was in that massive game, it would be cruel if she was to miss the fixture that it set-up: a Champions League semi-final against eight-time winners Lyon. After withdrawing from the England squad midway through last week's international break, Russo is a doubt as the French champions visit London for the first leg on Saturday. It would not just be a blow to her as an individual, either. Indeed, of all the players that Arsenal could lose for this tie, she might be the most crucial in what is a testament to her growth as a player this season in particular.