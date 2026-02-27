'I used to be a real beanpole' - Bayern Munich midfielder credits 'role model' Cristiano Ronaldo for his own 'enormous' physical development

Speaking to Absolut Fußball, 21-year-old Pavlovic reflected on the remarkable physical changes that helped cement his spot in Bayern's midfield. He admitted that he was not always the imposing presence fans see today. "I used to be a real beanpole. Earlier I was small, slender, a bit of a stick. On top of that, I was reserved," the nine-time German international revealed, adding his body has "developed enormously".
To reach the elite level required at the Allianz Arena, Pavlovic looked toward Portuguese legend Ronaldo for inspiration. He actively focused on adding muscle mass and durability to compete in the heart of the pitch. "He is generally a role model of mine. He is a model professional in all areas," Pavlovic explained, noting that his body has since developed enormously, giving him the confidence to joke around with his teammates.