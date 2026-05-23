USMNT’s reported 26-man World Cup roster revealed: Club America's Alejandro Zendejas and Gladbach's Gio Reyna make squad as Lyon's Tanner Tessmann and Middlesbrough's Aidan Morris miss out

The USMNT's 26-player roster for the upcoming World Cup was revealed by the Guardian on Saturday, and it features several surprises. The inclusion of Gio Reyna and the exclusion of Diego Luna was reported by the Athletic on Friday, but new details have emerged to paint the full picture of Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Zendejas is the notable headliner, with the Club America star returning to the team amid an incredible run in Liga MX. Despite that, he has featured infrequently for the USMNT, playing just 139 minutes in six games under Pochettino. With Zendejas joining a group of attacking midfielders that includes Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Malik Tillman, Pochettino has gone a bit lighter on holding midfielders.

Tyler Adams is included, as are Cristian Roldan and Sebastian Berhalter, while Weston McKennie, who has played in a more attacking role, could start next to longtime teammate Adams. There was no room for Morris and Tessmann, though, despite the two being regular call-ups under Pochettino. Johnny Cardoso is also not involved, as expected, due to injury.