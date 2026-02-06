Alejandro Garnacho warned Chelsea spell could become 'very ugly' as club legend tells ex-Man Utd winger to 'do your job'

The mounting pressure on Garnacho was evident during Chelsea's recent 3-2 victory over West Ham, where the winger was substituted at half-time following a subdued performance. Garnacho's display sparked heavy criticism from ex-United star Gary Neville and Nevin, speaking to NewBettingSites.uk, expressed his sadness at seeing the youngster’s confidence dip so dramatically. He drew a worrying comparison to the struggles faced by Raheem Sterling during his final months at the club and suggested fans would rather the club kept Madueke instead of allowing him to leave for Arsenal.

"I was at the West Ham game and only about the 252nd person came up to me and said the same phrase... 'Why are you getting rid of Noni Madueke and bringing in Alejandro Garnacho?'" Nevin revealed. "I felt sorry for Garnacho. They had to take him off. It was actually a wee bit sad. The last time that happened at Stamford Bridge it was Raheem Sterling. I’m talking seriously now, as a footballer when that can happen, if it takes a turn and the confidence goes completely, it can become very ugly.

"Garnacho needs to be very carefully managed but remember he scored two goals against Arsenal a couple of weeks ago. There have been moments where it’s been great but he’s not won those Chelsea fans over yet."

