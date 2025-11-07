'It's always the same!' - Alejandro Garnacho told why he isn't good enough to play for a 'big club' by Man Utd legend

Former United winger Lee Sharpe believes that the Argentina international's decision-making is just not good enough. While he praised his technical ability, athleticism, and X-factor capabilities, he still needs to improve a great deal to become a more complete player.
He told Adventure Gamers: "It’s always the same with Alejandro Garnacho. His issue is, and has always been, his decision-making in the final third. Skill-wise, pace-wise wise and his ability to excite people is second to none. But sometimes, he tries to shoot when he should pass and vice versa – he can get stuck in little areas, and it’s probably not quite at the level you need at a big club like Manchester United or Chelsea. Whether that is something that improves with age and experience, I don’t know. He has been in the Premier League for several years now and you would expect him to have developed in those areas, but I don’t think he has."