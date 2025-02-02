Alejandro Garnacho staying at Man Utd?! Winger named in starting XI vs Crystal Palace just one day before transfer window shuts in potential blow for Chelsea and Napoli
Alejandro Garnacho has been included in Manchester United's starting XI vs Crystal Palace in a possible indication he will be staying at the club.
- Argentina international starts vs Palace
- Napoli & Chelsea wanted to sign winger
- Sale key to ease Utd's PSR worries