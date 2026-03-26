'Embarrassed' Alejandro Garnacho pleads guilty after incident involving Chelsea star & his Audi RS 3
Speeding incident near Carrington
The details of the incident emerged in court, revealing that the Argentina international was caught by a speed camera while driving his black Audi RS 3 on Carrington Lane. The offence took place at 17:51 BST on August 26, during a period of significant upheaval for the youngster. At the time, the 21-year-old was finalising a £40 million transfer to Chelsea following a breakdown in his relationship with then-United boss Ruben Amorim. Garnacho was recorded travelling at 50mph in a 40mph zone, a lapse in judgement occurring right at the entrance to United's primary training complex.
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Legal remorse and a formal apology
The case escalated after the winger initially failed to identify himself as the driver when contacted by Greater Manchester Police in October. However, through his legal representatives at JMW Solicitors, the Chelsea star eventually entered a guilty plea and offered a full apology to the court.
In a statement submitted to Liverpool Magistrates' Court, according to BBC, his lawyers wrote: "Mr Garnacho accepts that he committed the offence of exceeding the speed limit and has pleaded guilty to the offence. Mr Garnacho explains this was an oversight on his part and apologises for the offence. Our client is embarrassed that he is currently in this position and apologises to the Court for the excess speed offence."
Secondary charge withdrawn by prosecution
Following the guilty plea, the prosecution withdrew a secondary charge of failing to provide driver information. The matter was resolved under the Single Justice Procedure, with Magistrate Jane Haynes handing down the sentence during a closed-doors hearing to ensure the case was settled before the season's conclusion. Garnacho has been fined £660, with an order to pay £120 in costs and a £264 victim surcharge. Furthermore, the Argentine was also issued with three penalty points on his licence.
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What comes next?
Since moving to Chelsea, he has registered seven goals and four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. With the player not called up to the Argentina national team for this international break, he will have the chance to rest before returning to action for the Blues against Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals.