Alejandro Garnacho in line for summer transfer to surprise club as contact made with Chelsea winger

Garnacho’s move to Chelsea was initially viewed as a much-needed fresh start following his high-profile fallout with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. However, the honeymoon period for the winger in west London has definitely ended. The Argentina international has failed to cement a permanent place in the starting XI during a turbulent campaign.

Statistically, the 21-year-old has fallen short of expectations. While he has tallied eight goals and four assists across 37 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, the bulk of that output occurred in domestic cup ties. A meagre return of just one goal in 20 Premier League matches has prompted serious doubts regarding his long-term suitability for a club harbouring lofty ambitions.