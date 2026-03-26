"Alcohol in a Gatorade bottle": Shocking revelation about FC Barcelona's triple-winning player

Hleb had joined Barcelona from Arsenal a year earlier for €17 million. Under manager Pep Guardiola, the then 28-year-old midfielder won the treble with the legendary team led by superstar Lionel Messi, but he himself never progressed beyond the role of a substitute. In 36 appearances for Barca, Hleb played 1,687 minutes and recorded three assists. He was not in the squad for the Champions League final against Manchester United.

Rumours about his alcohol problems have been circulating for some time. “Hleb could have achieved more in football. He’s had a great career, but he also enjoyed a drink,” Wojciech Szczesny once told the Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck. Hleb and Szczesny once played together for Arsenal; like Hleb, Szczesny also ended up at Barcelona years later.