'So poor' - Alan Shearer tears into Man Utd & cannot believe 'bad' Red Devils are set to qualify for Champions League

The criticism didn't stop with the team's tactical setup, as Shearer also addressed the surprising public disapproval from United icon Paul Scholes towards his former teammate Carrick. The tension between the two legendary midfielders has added another layer of intrigue to the drama unfolding at Old Trafford during the business end of the campaign.

Shearer noted the friction, saying: "Paul Scholes said something along the lines of Manchester United being really poor in some games under Michael Carrick. They might have been poor but they've been getting the results. I guess when you play like that the other night, and they didn't play well, you're going to get criticised. I don't know if there's a friendship between Scholes and Carrick, I guess when they're former team-mates, who fought together on the pitch, then it probably is a bit surprising. But we know how the world works now and I don't suspect that would upset Michael much."