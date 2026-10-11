AFP
Alan Shearer hails Moises Caicedo as 'nasty' midfield enforcer after Chelsea dismantle Bournemouth
Chelsea cruise to dominant home victory
Chelsea delivered a ruthless performance on Saturday, thrashing Bournemouth 5-1 in the Premier League. The hosts dominated from the opening whistle at Stamford Bridge to secure a massive three points.
Jordan Henderson opened the scoring inside two minutes to mark an unforgettable home debut, before Morgan Rogers quickly doubled the advantage. Joao Pedro then netted twice, either side of a scrambled effort from Bournemouth's Evanilson.
Henderson sealed the emphatic win in the 70th minute with a sublime free-kick. The victory provided a major boost for Xabi Alonso's men as they climbed up the league table.
- AFP
Shearer singles out superb midfield anchor
Despite the attacking fireworks, Shearer focused his Match of the Day analysis on the returning Caicedo. The Ecuador international had played just 14 minutes this season due to a calf injury, but he showed absolutely no signs of rustiness.
Shearer praised the midfielder for doing the 'nasty' side of the game and protecting the Chelsea defence. The former Newcastle striker noted that Caicedo makes a massive difference to the team through his overall ability.
"The front three were brilliant again, as well as Jordan Henderson," Shearer explained. "But Caicedo makes such a difference to this Chelsea team because of his experience and his ability in that midfield both defensively and when he wins that ball, how he makes things look pretty simple but so effective in what he did."
Caicedo unlocks his attacking team-mates
Caicedo's defensive cover proved vital for Chelsea's forward players, particularly giving Henderson the freedom to advance. The midfielder's quick thinking was on full display when he initiated the attack for the opening goal. Shearer highlighted this specific passage of play to illustrate Caicedo's wider impact on the pitch.
"It’s simple but the way he gets the ball… first thought is forward," he added. "Chelsea are on the front foot and his relationship and understanding allows Henderson [to advance forward] because he knows what’s behind him, he knows he’s got his back and has got the protection behind him. It was a wonderful strike from Henderson but it starts with Caicedo winning the ball and playing it forward."
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Chelsea prepare for crucial Everton test
The resounding victory over Bournemouth has lifted Chelsea to fifth place in the Premier League standings. They currently sit just below London rivals Brentford on goal difference.
Alonso and his squad will now aim to build on this impressive momentum in their upcoming fixtures. Chelsea return to top-flight action next weekend when they travel to face Everton. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
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