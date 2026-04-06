After describing him as "finished", a Saudi journalist surprises Salah with a new move

The past few hours have seen a wave of controversy and outrage following comments made by Saudi media personality Saud Al-Sarami, the former official spokesperson for Al-Nassr, in which he attacked Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the winger for English side Liverpool.

Press reports have suggested that clubs in the Roshen League are keen to secure the services of the “Egyptian Pharaoh” in the summer of 2026, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad leading the charge.

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This comes after the player decided to officially part ways with Liverpool at the end of the current season and take on a new challenge outside English football.