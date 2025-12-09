Adrien Rabiot happy to provide 'game-changing moment' to spark AC Milan comeback before Christian Pulisic double to seal return to top of Serie A table

The pressure was palpable at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday evening. For the opening 25 minutes, it appeared that the Rossoneri were destined not just for a slip-up, but for a humiliating collapse.
Max Allegri’s side endured a nightmare start, conceding twice in quick succession to Nikola Vlasic and Duvan Zapata, leaving them staring down the barrel of a damaging defeat. The team looked lethargic, disjointed, and seemingly unable to cope with the hosts' intensity.
However, just as the game threatened to spiral out of control, Rabiot stepped up. The French international produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 24th minute to drag his side back into the contest, halving the deficit and shifting the momentum entirely before substitute Christian Pulisic stole the headlines with a decisive brace.