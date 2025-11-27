'I knew what I wanted' - Adrien Rabiot reveals failed attempts to reunite with 'winner' Max Allegri before AC Milan switch as midfielder says he shares coach's 'way of thinking'

Marseille’s season began in turmoil, with off-field chaos quickly eclipsing their opening Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes. The match itself faded into the background after a violent altercation erupted between Rabiot and his ex-teammate Rowe, forcing security to step in as tensions boiled over. The incident took a disturbing turn when 17-year-old Darryl Bakola, caught in the fray, was knocked unconscious.
In the aftermath, head coach Roberto De Zerbi announced that both Rabiot and Rowe had been suspended and placed on the transfer list as part of the club’s disciplinary response. Club president Pablo Longoria condemned the episode, calling it “completely unheard of in the world of football.” Yet, in an unexpected development, De Zerbi later suggested that Rabiot could still have a future at the club.
However, Rabiot's fate had been decided the moment he got involved in a pretty intense fight with Rowe. Marseille sold him to AC Milan for peanuts, and things have been looking positive for both Les Phoceens and the France international since their parting.