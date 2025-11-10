'Nothing special' - Adam Wharton dismissively downplays Manchester United transfer links as Crystal Palace make contract decision

United spent heavily in the summer transfer window to rebuild their squad after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, which saw the Red Devils go trophyless and finish 15th in the Premier League. They brought in big names like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but the summer squad overhaul was primarily aimed at bolstering the team's attack.
Amorim wanted to sign Brighton midfield sensation Carlos Baleba towards the end of the window, but a move eventually did not materialise. Since then, multiple reports have linked United with a move for Palace's Wharton, with Amorim reportedly an admirer of the Englishman. The Portuguese coach is now determined to strengthen his midfield in the January transfer window and has prepared a six-man midfield shortlist, which includes Wharton's name.