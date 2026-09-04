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Adhe Makayasa

'It feels like a state of siege' - How escalating border crisis forced 15 players to abandon transfers to AD Ceuta

Transfers
AD Ceuta FC
Celta Fortuna
Segunda Division

AD Ceuta saw moves for up to 15 prospective signings collapse late in the transfer window due to fears surrounding the escalating border crisis in the North African enclave. Club president Luhay Hamido confirmed that multiple players pulled out over safety concerns for their families despite having previously agreed deals in principle.

  • Migrant crisis disrupts recruitment

    Spanish outfit Ceuta have suffered a major blow to their squad-building plans following an unprecedented migrant influx into the North African autonomous enclave. According to a report by news agency EFE, an estimated 80,000 migrants have crossed the border from Morocco along the shoreline or by swimming around the Tarajal and Benzu breakwaters since late July. The overwhelming surge has placed immense strain on local reception facilities, prompting the Ceuta government to urge Spanish authorities to declare a national emergency.

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    President details transfer collapse

    Speaking to Cadena SER, Ceuta president Hamido revealed that "up to 15 players said no" despite agreements being virtually wrapped up, citing safety concerns from their families: "Their wives are scared, the children... It's understandable given the information reaching them. If you're not living it, it feels like a state of siege."

    He acknowledged that "the situation in the city has changed" within a single month, having previously been "in good shape in terms of tourism, the economy, and sports," before adding: "Ceuta is more than just a club: four cultures coexist here and we all embrace one another; it has become a sanctuary and the team has become a very powerful common denominator."

  • Club shields playing group

    Hamido explained that the playing squad and coaching staff continue to work in a secure setting: "The players and the manager have families and children. They see the city isn't what they thought they knew, and that affects them, but they are training normally. It is safe, and the police are doing a great job."

    The club even offered transfer targets visits with no obligations before securing late additions: "We invited them to come and see it with no obligation whatsoever - to look at the facilities, how we work... and on the final day, we managed to get signings across the line. I believe we will compete with this squad. We don't get nervous, and we aren't obsessed solely with immediate results. We try to shield the players and keep them in a bubble."

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    Celta test awaits Ceuta

    Ceuta currently sit rock-bottom of the table after suffering three consecutive defeats without picking up a single point to start the campaign. Jose Juan Romero's side are scheduled to host Celta Fortuna in their matchday four fixture on September 5. The weekend home clash represents a pivotal test for Romero to integrate his new arrivals and finally secure their first points of the season.

Segunda Division
AD Ceuta FC crest
AD Ceuta FC
CAC
Celta Fortuna crest
Celta Fortuna
CEF