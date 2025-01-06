AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic endorses blockbuster move for Marcus Rashford as Serie A giants explore 'complicated' loan for Man Utd outcast
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has endorsed AC Milan's proposed move for Marcus Rashford's as the club explores a loan move for the Manchester United outcast.
- Ibrahimovic approved Rashford's move
- AC Milan ready to cover the player's salary in loan move
- Rashford had offers from Saudi Pro League