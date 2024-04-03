AC Milan shockingly urged to give Samuel Chukwueze permanent starting spot ahead of Christian Pulisic despite USMNT star posting career-best numbers in debut season at San Siro
AC Milan have been told to drop Christian Pulisic in favour of Samuel Chukwueze from next season, despite the USMNT star's stunning 2023-24 campaign.
- Pulisic enjoying stellar season at Milan
- Posted career-best numbers in debut campaign
- But Rossoneri told to drop him for Chukwueze