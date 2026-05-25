AC Milan sack Massimiliano Allegri and entire sporting hierarchy after failing to secure Champions League with coach expected to replace Antonio Conte at Napoli

In a ruthless move that has sent shockwaves through Italian football, AC Milan owners RedBird Capital have initiated a wholesale clear-out of the club’s leadership. Alongside the dismissal of Allegri, the club confirmed that chief executive officer Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada have all been relieved of their duties.
The decision follows a dramatic final day in Serie A, where a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari left the Rossoneri in fifth place, meaning they will compete in the Europa League next season. It marks a significant regression for the club, who have now failed to reach Europe’s premier competition in two consecutive seasons after a previously successful four-year run of qualification.