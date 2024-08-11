AC Milan want to reunite Christian Pulisic with another ex-Chelsea star! USMNT forward sees Rossoneri line up transfer for Roma striker Tammy Abraham despite Alvaro Morata signing
AC Milan are reportedly looking to reunite Christian Pulisic with another ex-Chelsea star, as they set their sights on Roma striker Tammy Abraham.
- American moved to San Siro in 2023
- Joined in Italy by Loftus-Cheek
- Serie A giants looking for another striker