AC Milan most expensive signings - How Serie A giants spent over €1.5 billion on incoming transfers

The Rossoneri have splashed out on some big names over the years, but just how much have they spent?

Serie A champions AC Milan have long been a major force in Italy and Europe.

The Rossoneri have won 19 Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, seven European Cups, five European Super Cups and the Club World Cup among others in their illustrious history.

In their quest to keep up with their big-spending rivals in Serie A and on the continent, Milan have spent big sums in order to attract some of the world's top talents.

An ownership issue eventually led to their downfall in the last decade, but they have still managed to bring in incredible players to propel them back to the top of the Italian game.

But, how much exactly have Milan spent over the years?

Let's take a look!

SEASON MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING FEE TOTAL SPENDING 2022-23 Charles De Ketelaere €32M €48.20M 2021-22 Fikayo Tomori €28.80M €78.70M 2020-21 Sandro Tonali €10M €34.42M 2019-20 Franck Kessie €32M €122.78M 2018-19 Lucas Paqueta €38.40M €193.77M 2017-18 Leonardo Bonucci €42M €186.48M 2016-17 Gustavo Gomez €9.56M €29.56M 2015-16 Carlos Bacca €33.30M €102.28M 2014-15 Giacomo Bonaventura €5.30M €16.90M 2013-14 Alessandro Matri €11M €43.13M 2012-13 Mario Balotelli €20M €59.62M 2011-12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic €24M €65.15M 2010-11 Robinho €21M €51.30M 2009-10 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar €15M €22.10M 2008-09 Ronaldinho €24.15M €73.88M 2007-08 Alexandre Pato €24M €29M 2006-07 Ricardo Oliveira €15M €41.40M 2005-06 Alberto Gilardino €25M €33.50M 2004-05 Jaap Stam €10.50M €11M 2003-04 Kaka €8.50M €15M 2002-03 Alessandro Nesta €31M €71.10M 2001-02 Rui Costa €41.32M €145.13M 2000-01 Fernando Redondo €17.50M €42.50M Total €1.51B

*All stats via Transfermarkt

Milan's top 10 most expensive player signings