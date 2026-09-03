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Luka Modric Jude BellinghamGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

'He can be a leader' - AC Milan star Luka Modric singles out 'phenomenal' Jude Bellingham for special praise at Real Madrid

J. Bellingham
Real Madrid
L. Modric
AC Milan
Serie A
LaLiga

AC Milan veteran Luka Modric has opened up on his admiration for Real Madrid’s current crop of superstars, admitting he saw something special in Jude Bellingham from the moment he arrived. The Croatian maestro, who enjoyed a trophy-laden decade at the Bernabeu, remains a keen observer of the talent currently lighting up the Spanish capital.

  • The special connection with Bellingham

    Modric may have moved on to a new chapter with AC Milan, but his heart remains closely tied to the developments at Real Madrid. Speaking about the current state of the squad under Jose Mourinho, the legendary midfielder was quick to highlight the impact of Bellingham.

    "They're phenomenal. I'm so glad Vinicius renewed his contract with the club; it wouldn't have been good if he hadn't, given everything he contributes. Kylian is incredible: the ease with which he scores goals, his quickness and speed are spectacular... But the one I feel closest to is Jude, because he's a midfielder like me," Modric said in an interview with Diario AS.


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    A leader in the making

    Beyond just technical proficiency, Modric pointed toward the intangibles that make Bellingham a standout figure in a dressing room full of egos. The veteran playmaker noted that the former Borussia Dortmund man possesses a rare blend of ability and psychological strength that is required to survive and thrive under the bright lights of the Bernabeu.

    "From the first day I saw something different in him, first as a player, because of his talent, but also because of his personality," Modric continued. "He can be a leader. The people at the Bernabeu appreciate that he gives his all on the pitch, he leaves everything on the field. They value not only his talent, but also his work ethic. What he did at the World Cup and how he started this year is incredible; I hope he keeps it up."


  • Vinicius and Mbappe earn their flowers

    While Bellingham was the focus of Modric's deeper analysis, the Croatian did not shy away from praising the other pillars of Madrid’s attack. The renewal of Vinicius Jr. was cited as a critical piece of business for the club's long-term stability, while the presence of Mbappe has added a level of verticality and finishing that few teams in world football can hope to replicate.

    The veteran's comments come at a time when Real Madrid are adjusting to a new tactical era. With Jose Mourinho at the helm, the emphasis on work rate and defensive contribution has increased, making Bellingham’s tireless engine even more valuable to the team.


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    Continuing the Bernabeu legacy

    Bellingham’s meteoric rise since joining from the Bundesliga has been nothing short of sensational, and receiving such high praise from a figure of Modric's stature only reinforces his standing in the game. The Englishman has not only provided goals and assists but has also become a fan favourite for his warrior-like attitude.

    The endorsement from the Milan star serves as a passing of the torch, acknowledging that the midfield reigns are in safe hands. With the season now in full swing, the eyes of the football world remain fixed on Bellingham to see if he can maintain the incredible standards he has set for himself.

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