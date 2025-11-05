AC Milan and Inter finalise €197m purchase of San Siro but deal under investigation for 'bid-rigging'

For the first time in nearly eight decades, San Siro, one of football’s most storied arenas no longer belongs to the city. On November 5, Milan and Inter jointly completed the €197 million (£165m/$215m) acquisition of the stadium and surrounding land from the Municipality of Milan, formally ending municipal ownership that dated back to 1947.
The transaction, ratified by the City Council in late September, was finalised ahead of schedule after both clubs secured the necessary financial guarantees. The deal also includes the surrounding real estate complex, allowing the Milanese giants to begin planning a modern, 71,500-seat replacement arena west of the existing site. The purchase marks the dawn of a new era for Italian football. Long viewed as a relic of Serie A’s golden age, the San Siro or Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is set to make way for an ambitious redevelopment project led by architects Sir Norman Foster and David Manica, the duo behind London’s Wembley Stadium.