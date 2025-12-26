'Absolutely brilliant!' - Man Utd defender praised by Gary Neville after immense display against Newcastle but former captain calls out Ruben Amorim for 'bizarre' substitutions

Neville, co-commentating the game for Sky Sports, said: "He [Ayden Heaven] was absolutely outstanding, that young man. He was absolutely brilliant. He headed everything clear, and he rightly gets a hug from Luke Shaw and the coaching staff."

However, the former United defender was less than complimentary with Amorim after United rode their luck in the second half and the coach replaced Martinez and Luke Shaw with the inexperienced Tyler Fredricson and Tyrell Malacia, who had not played for the club since last January and who was placed in the 'bomb squad' with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho over the summer, prohibited from training with the rest of the first team.

Neville added: "I thought Manchester United edged the first half. I thought they did really well, but then the substitutions came. The shape, the players on the pitch got even more bizarre, but they hung on."