‘A small country with a big heart’ - Inside Cape Verde’s improbable journey from scrappy island nation to World Cup qualifier

The scenes at the Estadio Nacional were jubilant last month. More than 15,000 fans, draped in Cape Verde blue, roared in the stands. The players on the pitch - hailing from all over the world but united to play for this side - hugged, danced and partied. They were from Ireland, North America and Cape Verde itself.
The tiny island country had, improbably, qualified for the World Cup. It was a human triumph, the culmination of a footballing nation that had built year on year. Cape Verde had flirted with World Cup qualifying a few years before. They were a rising power in the African Football Federation. Their own governing body had made strides on and off the pitch to piece together a side - and a system - that would allow for sustained success.
But behind it all was a real, sincere sense of global support. Cape Verde's success was certainly organic, but was also buoyed by the financial support and extensive infrastructure of FIFA Forward. Yes, the players on the pitch deserve the credit. But they wouldn't have a pitch to play on, facilities to train in, or exhibition fixtures to fine tune their craft without FIFA, which benefited one of the best footballing stories in recent memory.