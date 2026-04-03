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Mohamed Mansi

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A scenario involving Salah brings Bruno Fernandes closer to Saudi Arabia

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Saudi Pro League
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M. Salah
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Manchester United’s pragmatism benefits the Roshen League

The future of Portuguese player Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United remains unclear, amid divisions within the English club over how to handle his potential departure.

Some within the club believe that Bruno is an indispensable key player who must be retained.

Others, however, see the Portuguese player as an opportunity to secure a major transfer fee that could help revitalise the English side.

Last December, it was revealed that Manchester United were open to selling Fernandes to fund the signing of new midfielders.

CaughtOffside reported that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Bruno, but a move to the Saudi Pro League appears more realistic.

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Salah's future with Liverpool

    Although Manchester United’s official stance is that Bruno Fernandes is not for sale, the club’s management is aware that he is about to turn 32 and his form may soon start to decline.

    Sources at CaughtOffside suggest that the dip in form of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah this season is causing concern, following his 33rd birthday.

    They explained that Manchester United do not want to find themselves in a similar situation to Liverpool with Salah.

    A source said: “Some United officials believe this year could be the right time to sell Fernandes, but this is a very difficult deal, just as it would have been if Liverpool had decided not to keep Salah at the same time last year.”

    The source added: “There is also Fernandes himself, who knows he will receive huge offers from Saudi clubs, so even if the club wanted to keep him, they might see no point in trying to force a player whose mind is set on other offers.”

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