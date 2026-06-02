Madrid team-mates Tchouameni and Valverde were recently involved in two separate training ground altercations, the second of which resulted in the Uruguayan requiring hospital treatment. Valverde suffered a forehead laceration after striking his head against a table during the heated argument. The Spanish giants took swift internal disciplinary action, issuing a substantial €500,000 (£432,100) fine to each player before both individuals issued public apologies.
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'Life goes on' - Aurelien Tchouameni opens up on Federico Valverde incident at Real Madrid & attacks 'nonsense' press reports
Midfielders penalised following confrontation
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Valverde clarifies hospital visit
Following the initial fallout, Valverde released a detailed statement outlining how competitive fatigue triggered the dispute, while explicitly denying that any physical violence took place between the pair: "I had an incident with a teammate stemming from a play during training, a situation where the fatigue of competition and sheer frustration caused everything to get blown out of proportion.
"Today, we had another run-in. During the argument, I accidentally struck a table, sustaining a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital. My teammate [Tchouameni] didn’t hit me, nor did I hit him. Although I understand that for you it might be easier to believe that we beat the hell out of each other or that he intentionally injured me, that is not what happened."
Tchouameni slams media fabrications
Speaking from France's international training camp, Tchouameni strongly condemned the ensuing press coverage and explicitly rejected rumours linking him with a summer transfer to Manchester United: "Certain events have occurred, and you’ve all seen the coverage. But this situation has been blown out of proportion.
"At Real Madrid, everything provokes a massive reaction. Still, a lot of nonsense has appeared in the press. I’ve read that there was a fight and that I’m supposed to have hit him. That’s simply not true. I won’t go into any further detail. The most important thing is that the club knows what happened. So many things happen in the dressing room that the media never find out about. Life goes on. Fede and I have one clear goal: to win titles with Real Madrid. There are absolutely no problems."
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International focus takes priority
Both players must now prepare to represent their respective nations at the upcoming World Cup. France are scheduled to launch their group stage campaign against Senegal on June 16, just one day after Uruguay open their tournament against Saudi Arabia. A direct competitive meeting between the club team-mates remains highly improbable due to their projected alignment on opposite sides of the knockout draw.