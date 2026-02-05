'A glimmer of hope' - Cristian Roldan is Mauricio Pochettino's 'perfect player', but late World Cup surge is about impressing more than USMNT manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - As Cristian Roldan prepares for his 12th season in MLS, American soccer has generally formed its opinion of the Seattle Sounders star. There are very few things a 30-year-old veteran can do to change those opinions. At this point, Roldan’s game is established, and while refinements remain, they are unlikely to alter how he's perceived.

Roldan isn't playing for the masses, though; he's playing for something more personal. It's not the opinions of many that are fueling his late surge towards the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup; it's the opinion of one. That "one" isn't Mauricio Pochettino, it isn't Sounders' manager Brian Schmetzer, and it isn't any one of U.S. Soccer's powerbrokers. No, at this point, the one person Roldan is really playing for is a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who does not yet have a real concept of what he's doing or achieving.

"I think I've had this late surge because I've had my daughter around," Roldan told GOAL at MLS Media Day. "It doesn't matter how I compete. I come home, and she just wants to see me. She doesn't care if I win or lose, but part of my motivation to extend my career and to continue to play at a high level is because I want her to watch me play. I really want her to be able to watch Daddy play. I want her to be able to see her dad actually on the field. I don't want her to see Daddy as just a bench player."

That late surge that the Seattle Sounders star referred to has him pushing for a second consecutive World Cup. It was a concept that was almost unthinkable just a few short months ago. Even Roldan himself saw hope dwindling after spending two years away from the national team, but after a standout fall that came together somewhat by chance, Roldan is right back in the USMNT's mix. That fact isn't lost on him, and, with the World Cup just a few short months away, Roldan is determined to seize his opportunity to prove something to himself and that little girl that matters so much.