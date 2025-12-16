+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Five things to watch in MLSGOAL
Tom Hindle

From Son Heung-Min’s first full MLS season to Cavan Sullivan’s next step: five MLS storylines to watch in 2026

A full season of Son Heung-Min, a potential breakout for Cavan Sullivan, and five key storylines shaping MLS as the league turns toward 2026.

It's time to think ahead. 

The final whistle in the 2025 MLS Cup blew nearly two weeks ago, yet planning for 2026 is already well underway. With the offseason in motion, clubs across the league have begun reshaping their rosters, confirming who will re-sign and who will move on. Significant transfers are already happening, one high-profile head coach has departed, and another has stepped into a new role. The pieces, quickly, are falling into place.

But what will next year actually look like? What is there to look forward to on the pitch? Well, for one, there's a full season of Son Heung-Min to look forward to. The Korean was excellent in three short months with LAFC. What can he do in a whole year? Then, there is a Miami pseudo-rebuild to think about. And perhaps most important of all, what is happening with Cavan Sullivan - the great hope of U.S. soccer who was all-but relegated to the Philadelphia Union's youth teams last year?

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines to follow in MLS in 2026, with the new season already starting to take shape...

  • Cavan Sullivan 2025Getty

    Will Cavan Sullivan get his moment?

    Sullivan barely featured for the Union last season. In what could have been a campaign where the teenage attacking midfielder could have taken a step forward, he logged just 229 MLS minutes and finished without a goal or assist, largely limited to a series of brief cameos. It was a curious approach from Philadelphia, particularly for a team that often lacked attacking punch off the bench - something they briefly found in an Eastern Conference semifinal loss to New York City FC, when the 16-year-old provided a spark in a seven-minute appearance.

    The outlook for 2026 may look different. Cavan Sullivan’s older brother, Quinn Sullivan, is expected to miss much of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury, thinning the Union’s attacking depth. Given Philadelphia’s historically conservative approach to the transfer market - and Cavan’s immense talent - there may be a clearer pathway for the teenager to earn a larger role.

    • Advertisement
  • LA Galaxy v San Diego FCGetty Images Sport

    Riqui Puig's return

    There's no other way to spin it: the LA Galaxy were pretty awful last year. The Los Angeles side experienced a frightening fall off after winning MLS Cup in 2024, largely due to a torn ACL sustained by Riqui Puig in the playoffs. This season was always going to be a struggle of sorts. And so it proved. The Galaxy finished 14th in the West, and won just seven games all year. 

    The good news? Puig should be on his way back. The Spaniard wasn't hurried back from his ACL injury, and seems primed to be back in the fold at the start of the new campaign. It will be a welcome return for the 2024 champs, who might feel that with Puig pulling the strings that they should be well within playoff contention in a stacked West. Before his injury, Puig was in the midst of a MVP-caliber season with 15 assists and 13 goals. 

  • Son Heung-Min's MVP charge

    In a few ways, it was a shame that Son only joined LAFC halfway through the season. Sure, his introduction was a shot in the arm for the Black and Gold, but there was a nagging feeling that the league needed to see a whole year of the Korean - if only to see what he might be able to do. Well, here he is: fit, firing, and well-placed to lead new manager Marc Dos Santos' side in 2026. 

    Son's stats in three short months were a nice teaser: 11 goal contributions in nine appearances. But the way he took to the league - full of pace, aggression, and a remarkable clinical edge - showed that he might be able to tear this place up. Sure, Lionel Messi will be the clear MVP favorite when next season begins. But there is every reason to believe that a fully fit Son could mount a charge. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lionel Messi David Beckham MLS Cup 2025 Inter MiamiGetty

    Miami's repeat push

    Ok, so Inter Miami did what they had to do and clinched MLS Cup in 2025. Now, the hard part really starts. MLS's restrictive salary cap rules make it inherently hard to build dynasties - and force teams to, in effect, rebuild every season. That means Miami will have to get busy in the transfer market. The early stuff looks good, with Sergio Reguilon brought in to replace Jordi Alba. They have also nailed Ian Fray to a new contract, and are in contract negotiations with both Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez. 

    But they will need to improve elsewhere. There is a need for reinforcements in central midfield and perhaps up front, too. "Flukes" don't exist when you have Lionel Messi in your side. The Herons did not stumble to MLS Cup. But they will need to do more to prove that they are more than a team that got hot at the right time. 

  • Michael Bradley, New York Red Bulls IIGetty

    Michael Bradley's Red Bulls return

    From the second that Michael Bradley penned a deal to become the New York Red Bulls' MLS Next Pro side's head coach, one thing became clear: He would coach the senior team someday. 

    That moment came perhaps a little quicker than some expected, when RBNY announced him as their new head coach on Dec. 15. Still, Bradley seems a shrewd hire for the Red Bulls, who are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. There have been some organizational changes in New Jersey, and Bradley will be charged with leading a new era for the club. Eric-Maxim Chuopo-Moting and Emil Forsberg are both under contract, but RBNY could add a third DP and have some slots to fill elsewhere. 

0