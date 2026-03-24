"A figure who ticks all the boxes": Zinedine Zidane appears set for a spectacular return as manager

"Yes, I know his name," Diallo revealed. "We need someone who meets a number of criteria and who can also win the support of the French people." Diallo did not specify exactly who he was referring to. However, virtually everything points to Zidane taking the job. According to RMC Sport, Zidane is reportedly already working on putting together his coaching staff.

Deschamps had already announced at the start of the year that he would be stepping down from the Equipe Tricolore after the tournament this summer. Zidane has long been tipped as his successor, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing back in December that a verbal agreement had been reached between the 1998 Ballon d’Or winner and the French Football Federation. “My wish is to become head coach of the French national team one day,” Zidane reiterated in October. Under Deschamps, France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018.