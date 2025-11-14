'A day to forget' - Roberto Martinez explains shock defeat to Ireland but coach defends his record as they close in on World Cup spot

Portugal endured a rare collapse at the worst possible moment at the Aviva Stadium. Troy Parrott struck twice, first in the 17th minute and again just before the interval, punishing a disjointed defensive setup and a side lacking fluency in possession. Portugal dominated territory but produced little to trouble Gavin Bazunu, repeatedly running into Ireland’s disciplined low block.

In the post-match interview, Martinez admitted his side began poorly and missed familiar combinations due to key absences.

“We started the game very badly; Pedro Neto , Nuno Mendes, and Bruno Fernandes were missing , players with whom we already have established patterns,” he explained. “We allowed Ireland to score from a set piece, and when the team was improving, within a poor performance, we conceded. We lacked clarity on the ball, precision. Ireland plays in a safe way, and if we conceded a goal, we knew we would have many problems. Everything that could go wrong, went wrong, and everything that could go right for Ireland, went right.”