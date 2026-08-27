£600m raised but Brighton aren’t a selling club! Tony Bloom’s transfer model explained after Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella & Carlos Baleba deals

The plan, however, has never been to become a feeder club. Ex-Seagulls boss McGhee - speaking in association with the ‘Brighton & Hove Albion: Stand or Fall’ gallery that celebrates the club’s colourful 125-year history - told GOAL when asked about stunning transfer business: “The recruitment's fantastic, and there's so much that's data-driven. But, I was saying to someone else recently that I think sometimes people get mixed up with the fact that Tony's model is one whereby they produce players and sell them.

“I would describe it more as they produce players and have to sell them, because agents and players and bigger clubs come along and harvest the good players that they have, and they have no choice in the matter.

“Tony's come up with a model that allows that to happen without undermining the ability of the club to move forward and for the team to keep winning. I think that people should get it the right way around. I think if Tony Bloom didn't have to sell a player, he wouldn't sell a player, but in this world that we live in, he's got no choice.”