£48m Liverpool flop deleted from current club's website with Bundesliga side hoping to ship him out to Chinese Super League in January
Naby Keita's career has taken another setback after being deleted from Werder Bremen's website, with the German side desperate for him to leave.
- Keita has only played five games for Bremen since
- Ex-Liverpool star has 'no chance' of comeback
- German side hoping to ship midfielder to China in January