2026 World Cup fixtures and broadcasters

With the 2026 World Cup looming, football fans worldwide are focusing on the biggest and most-watched tournament in sporting history, now in its unique 23rd edition.

This edition is exceptional for several reasons, the first being that it will be held for the first time across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – embodying the spirit of cooperation and expanding the fan base across the Americas.

The 2026 edition also marks another historic milestone, as the number of participating teams rises to 48 for the first time in the tournament’s history, which began in 1930. This expansion gives emerging nations more opportunities and heightens both the intensity of the competition and the excitement for fans.

This expansion reflects FIFA’s commitment to greater inclusivity, giving more nations a chance to compete and more fans a chance to experience the tournament up close.

Host cities are fine-tuning stadiums and infrastructure to welcome millions of fans. With record viewership and attendance anticipated, the tournament promises to make a lasting impact on the sport.

Below, Koora delivers the fixture list, results, group tables and broadcast channels for the tournament.