'I hope 2026 is dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Ex-France star wants Portugal legend to win World Cup & repeat Lionel Messi feat as Roberto Martinez is given line-up warning

The Albiceleste emerged triumphant in 2022, with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi adding to his medal collection at the end of an epic final showdown with France that went all the way to penalties. Said success was considered by many to be fate, with one of the best to ever do it finally getting his hands on the most sought-after of honours.
Ronaldo has spent the best part of two decades locked in a battle with Messi for the right to be considered the greatest of all-time. He has captured European Championship and UEFA Nations League crowns, but the grandest prize of all has remained elusive.
He will get another opportunity to right that wrong next summer, at 41 years of age, while some have suggested that he could play on to a home World Cup in 2030. Whatever the case, it would be fitting if CR7 were able to emulate Messi in the trophy-winning stakes.