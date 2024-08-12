Who will be the 2024-25 Premier League's surprise package? GOAL writers make their predictions

After Aston Villa crashed the top four last season, which team is best placed to perform above expectations in the coming months?

Given the amount of sport that has dominated the summer months, you would have been forgiven for not realising that the new Premier League season kicks-off this week. And so while teams are still finessing their transfer business and making final tactical tweaks, everything is pretty much in place for the 2024-25 campaign to begin.

That means its predictions season, and here at GOAL we're no different. Over the next week our writers will be giving their takes on all the biggest issues, from the teams who are likely to be scrapping for survival to those who will be fighting for top-four finishes and the title, and everything in between.

Today we've taken a look at potential surprise packages, and which teams are most likely to upset the established order over the coming nine months: