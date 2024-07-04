Marcus Rashford's future, moving on from Casemiro and the 10 issues Erik ten Hag and INEOS must resolve this summer as Man Utd boss extends his contract

The Dutchman has been given another chance to put things right in 2024-25, but he and his new bosses have plenty of issues to sort out

Nearly one month after abandoning their search for a new manager, Manchester United have ratified Erik ten Hag's future and handed him a new contract until 2026.

The Dutchman has not got an emphatic vote of confidence as the club have triggered a one-year extension on the deal he signed in 2022, on the same terms as before. But it means he can finally get to work ahead of the new season to improve on a harrowing last season, albeit a sensational finish as his side beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

"Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined," Ten Hag said.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles. In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together."

GOAL has laid out 10 issues that the Dutchman and United's new footballing overlords, INEOS, must confront to ensure that the team avoid a repeat of last season and that there are no regrets about keeping Ten Hag in the role...