Would 10-goal haul earn Liam Delap an England call-up behind Harry Kane? Nottingham Forest legend Des Walker discusses burly striker’s best qualities

He is still waiting on a first cap for now, but hitting double figures for Forest this season could push him into Thomas Tuchel’s thoughts. Asked if that will be the case, former Reds and England defender Walker - who was speaking in association with pay by mobile casino - told GOAL: “First of all, Forest needed a target man. Liam has a huge presence. I coached Liam when he was around 13 or 14 and he was always a strong runner and a strong boy. He understands the game and knows where the goal is. He gives Forest something they haven’t really had: pace up front, power and a focal point.

“In terms of England, anybody scoring double figures is going to get looked at because there are very few strikers around. We’re spoiled for number 10s, but genuine number nines are scarce. There’s room for somebody like Delap. He’ll score goals.

“Forest have created chances for their centre-forwards over the last year. Their problem hasn’t been creating opportunities; it’s been putting enough of them in the back of the net. Hopefully he can put that right, and that will only help his England prospects. He’s a good focal point, he’s big and strong, and he’s not a youngster anymore.

“He’s been at different clubs and learned his trade. Now he’s got his move and he has to knuckle down and deliver. He’s certainly got the ability.”