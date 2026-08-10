Saudi-backed Derby County takeover collapses after consortium withdraws at start of new season

Derby County have officially announced that the proposed takeover by Lion Sport, a consortium led by Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Alalshikh, has fallen through. The news comes as a significant blow to those expecting a fresh injection of capital at Pride Park, especially since the deal had already cleared the major regulatory hurdles required for a change in ownership.
The sudden U-turn means the Rams will remain under the ownership of David Clowes and Clowes Developments for the foreseeable future. The club was quick to clarify its status following the collapse of the talks, stating: "For the benefit of any doubt, the club is now off the market and will continue to operate under the loyal, committed and unwavering support of Clowes Developments. Our preparations continue for the new EFL season, beginning against Charlton Athletic on Saturday. The club will offer no further comment."