According to French journalist Daniel Riolo on RMC Sport's After Foot programme, the Spanish giants made a monumental mistake during their initial assessment of Mbappe's recent physical struggles. The journalist revealed that the forward grew increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress. Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE corroborated these claims, providing the exact quote regarding the premise of the story: "The Real Madrid, in the initial diagnosis, was wrong about the knee. Instead of examining Mbappe's left, the right was examined." This specific negligence meant he continued playing through the pain without knowing the true extent of his injury, according to the allegations.
Did Real Madrid look at the wrong knee?! Bizarre Kylian Mbappe injury claims emerge after 'angry' forward sought second opinion in France
A catastrophic diagnostic error at Real Madrid
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Total disgrace leads to medical department overhaul
The severity of this mismanagement reportedly led to a major overhaul of the club's medical department in January. Riolo linked the mass sackings directly to this incident, stating: "We were told that it was because there were many injured players, but I can say that it was because the diagnosis made on Mbappe's knee was so catastrophic, and certainly worse than catastrophic because it was an absolutely major error." He did not mince his words regarding the gravity of the situation, adding the full quote: "For Real Madrid, what has happened is a total disgrace, I think we avoided the worst for Mbappe."
Finding the right specialist in France
Unable to find answers in the Spanish capital, the forward travelled to France to consult with renowned specialist Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet. The doctor confirmed that the work done in Madrid was insufficient and immediately shifted the focus back to the left knee. A specific muscle-strengthening protocol was established, which successfully allowed him to avoid an operation. The player recently attended a keynote for Alan, a French mutual insurance company he has invested in, where he shared his relief over the second opinion: "I didn't know why it hurt, why those pains, and knowing that is a first step to healing."
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Clearing the air on injury speculation
Despite reports of internal anger, the forward attempted to downplay the drama. He acknowledged the circulating rumours but insisted his focus remains strictly on the pitch. Addressing reporters, he provided a full statement regarding his recovery: "The knee? It’s going very well. I know there has been a lot of speculation, many things that have been said, but which are not true. It’s the life of a high-level athlete and a public figure, things can be said without checking them and it doesn’t matter, it never has repercussions... I’ve grown used to it. But it’s going well, I’ve recovered 100%, I had the chance to find the right diagnosis when I returned to Paris, and we were able to find together the best plan to return to the best level, to be in shape for the end of the season with Real Madrid and for the World Cup."